Work going swingingly well on region’s first Go Ape

The region’s first Go Ape at Normanby Hall Country Park is on track to open in time for the Easter holidays in 2018.

Visitors to the park can already see the construction of the Tree Top adventure course with many of the obstacles already visible in the trees.

Go Ape at Normanby Hall will have a Tree Top Adventure and three loop Tree Top Junior. Activities include an Amazon Bridge, Grandpa’s crossing, Tibetan bridge and a large Tarzan Swing to test your nerves at the last crossing. Not forgetting five zip lines on the Tree Top Adventure!

Those taking on the Tree Top Adventure course will have the choice of 29 crossings and will brave the highest point of 7.22 metres. For the younger adventurers, they will have the choice of 17 crossings on the Tree Top Junior course and will go up to 5.25 metres (highest point).

The nearest Go Ape to North Lincolnshire is in Sherwood Forest, Nottingham.

Go Ape will complement what is already at Normanby Hall Country Park and will attract thousands of people across the region. It is expected to create 26 jobs.

Normanby Hall is a beautiful 300 acre Country Park offering the perfect backdrop to the tree top adventure. With impressive award-winning gardens, wildlife, a full schedule of events, walks and trails through the woodland, Splashpad, Farming Museum and a gift shop and café there is plenty to keep you entertained all year round.

An exciting new Normanby Hall Country Park membership scheme will also be available in the New Year which will reflect the new additions to Normanby Hall and Country Park.

Go Ape is located within the beautiful Beech Wood at Normanby Hall adjacent to the Deer Park nestled towards at the end of the woodland at Normanby Hall.

Normanby Hall Country Park has a 15 pitch caravan and campsite that is great for visitors who want to extend their stay, particularly for visitors who are coming from outside of North Lincolnshire and want to make the most of their visit to the park.

Go Ape is a multi-award winning provider of high rope adventures in the UK. They have established 31 sites in the UK and 15 in the USA, and celebrated their seventh millionth visitor earlier this year as well as 15 years of creating adventure in the trees. They are solely responsible for installing and operating the course and for all associated costs with the project – including installation, management and maintenance of the facilities.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “It is brilliant to see progress being made on Go Ape at Normanby Hall Country Park. Go Ape is a top tourist attraction that will attract thousands of visitors to North Lincolnshire. It is a major investment that will help put North Lincolnshire on the map as a place to visit.

“Normanby Hall is set in beautiful surroundings and provides the perfect location for the tree top adventure courses. It is the perfect addition to what is already on offer at Normanby Hall Country Park. It will be a fantastic day out for all the family.

“We are set to invest £1m in Normanby Hall Country Park to improve the overall experience including putting on open air concerts, improving the café and putting on more activities for families. We are also looking to secure other partners to bring even more to this top tourist attraction.”