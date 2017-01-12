Woodseats rated ‘good’

A Sheffield primary school has shared its delight after being upgraded to ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Woodseats Primary School was found to be ‘Requiring Improvement’ in 2012 and 2014 and has implemented a number of changes - focusing on quality of teaching and raising outcomes for pupils - in the past two years to achieve its new rating.

Headteacher Sinead Fox, who came to the role nine months ago, says this recognition is the well-deserved result of a lot of hard work by her ‘outstanding’ staff.

“We are all absolutely delighted with achieving a good outcome for our children and the families in our community,” she said.

“The staff has worked incredibly hard for a number of years to ensure this outcome; it’s been a massive team effort.

“When I first came to the school we’d had a lot of personnel changes and we’ve really looked at the quality of teaching. I’m pleased to say we now have a lot of outstanding teachers at this school who are raising the outcomes for all our pupils.

“Our early years is now above the national standard and we’ve seen a massive shift in areas like phonics. We’re not just poking our toe into good, we’re showing as good in all areas and this really is a very different school now to the school I joined back in 2009.

“We have a brilliant community backing us too, our parents are fantastic.”

The report reads: ‘Teaching is good because it meets pupils’ needs well through skilful questioning and regular checks.’

Sinead added: “That in particular means a lot, because meeting our pupils’ needs is exactly what we’re here to do. We have a range of children from many different areas coming to Woodseats and progressing well, so we’re thrilled.”