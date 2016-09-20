Women's Equality Party leader to ask what Sheffield women want

The leader of the Women's Equality Party will visit Sheffield this week to discuss fairness.

Sophie Walker will be at the Roco Creative Co-op in Glossop Road on Thursday as part of her nationwide tour asking what women want.

Charlotte Mead, leader of the party's Sheffield branch, said: “The Women’s Equality Party has launched a national conversation with women in communities across the country, asking them the simple question ‘what do you want?’.

"We are at a pivotal moment in British politics, and Sophie is visiting Sheffield to show that Women's Equality are the only party really listening to people, and forging concrete plans for a better, more equal future.”

Sheffield’s regional branch of the party has set up a Safer Streets campaign, meeting with the public at workshops and events to discuss how to address issues of street harassment and assault with the help and support of South Yorkshire Police Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings, VIDA domestic abuse charity and the First Bus Company.

Tickets for Thursday's talk, which starts at 7pm, are £5 from www.eventbrite.co.uk