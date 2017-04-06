Women's Equality Party fields first ever candidate for council seat in Sheffield

The Women's Equality Party is fielding a candidate to stand in a by-election in Sheffield for the first time.

Carol Keen is standing for the party in a by-election to be held on May 4 following the resignation of Labour councillor Leigh Bramall from his seat in Southey last month.

The Women's Equality Party, which was formed in October 2015, has stood in several elections throughout the UK but never Sheffield.

Ms Keen, leader of the party's Sheffeld branch, said: "One in four women in the UK suffer domestic abuse, and Southey is no different.

"We feel it's time this shocking statistic was the focus of the conversation, not an afterthought."

She said one of the party's key policies is affordable childcare.

"This is so important in Southey, where women find it increasingly difficult to get back into work because of the soaring cost of child care. This creates the 'benefit trap' that so many want to escape but cannot afford to," she added.

"We want women to use this local election to give all women in Southey a stronger voice in Sheffield. Together we can end violence against women and girls, ensure equal pay and education and introduce affordable child care. Let's do politics differently."

Mr Bramall was a city councillor for 13 years. He was also Sheffield Council's deputy leader.

He stood down to resume his career in communications for a Sheffield-based company.