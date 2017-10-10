Woman wanted by police after conning her way into Sheffield pensioner's house

A woman who conned her way into a Sheffield pensioner's house stole her bank card and cash.

She called at an 82-year-old woman's house in Longley Crescent, Longley, and asked to use the OAP's phone.

She claimed to have been abandoned in the area and did not know where she was.

Shortly after she left the house it was discovered that a bank card and cash were missing from inside.

Detective Constable Matthew Hill said: "The woman said she had been dumped in the area and didn’t know where she was and asked to use the victim’s phone.

“She then went in to the house while another woman she was with stayed outside. The pair left shortly after, getting into a car and driving away from Longley Crescent.

“When the woman had left, the victim realised that her bank card and a small amount of cash was missing.

“The woman who used the phone is described as white, in her late 20s - mid 30s and was wearing a skirt.

“The second woman, who stayed outside, is described as white and of a large build with black hair."

Anyone with information about the incident between 4.30pm - 5pm on Sunday, October 8, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.