Woman used doll in attempted robbery scam in Sheffield

A woman carrying a doll pulled a knife out on the driver of a vehicle she flagged down in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman flagged down a passing vehicle on Norwood Road, Norwood, and threatened the driver with a knife while making demands for money.

She struck at 7pm on Saturday, July 29.

The woman was black, around 35 years old, of an average height and build and was wearing lots of make-up.

She was wearing a black knee-length skirt and burgundy leather jacket.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "She was carrying a doll and used this to flag down the complainant.