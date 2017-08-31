Woman urged to come forward to help in connection with the death of Sheffield man Harrison Watkinson

A woman has been urged to come forward in connection with the death of Sheffield man Harrison Watkinson.

Mr Watkinson died four months later in hospital after hitting his head on some steps in Sheffield city centre between Fitzalan Square and Ponds Forge International Sports Centre on the afternoon of June 7, 2016.

At his inquest on Tuesday, Sheffield coroner Christoper Dories said police had tried without success to contact Toni Goodwin to help with their enquiries.

Addressing the court, Mr Dories said: "I would like Ms Goodwin to make her self known to the court. She is not in any trouble and we would like to her assist in the matter of establishing how Mr Watkinson came by his death."

The inquest was adjourned for a later date.

Ms Goodwin is asked to call the Medico-Legal Centre switchboard on 0114 273 8721