woman thrown out of restaurant

A woman who says she was thrown out of a Sheffield restaurant after inquiring about breastfeeding her baby was forced to feed the child in a nearby church yard.

Hermione Hollis-Leck said staff at Alma Indian Brasserie at Dore told her to leave when she asked about feeding two-week-old baby Maya.

The Samuel Road, Arbourthorne woman wanted to feed the infant in the toilets of the eatery on High Street, and was granted permission, before the waiter 'changed his mind' and asked her to leave.

The 28-year-old said she was thrown out, with staff saying the premises weren't 'child-friendly'.

Ms Hollis-Leick said she had only just walked into the restaurant at about 6pm on Saturday when the incident happened.

"I had literally been in the place for about five seconds," she said.

"She woke up the minute I walked in the door. She only ever really cries when she's hungry.

"I knew I needed to feed her, and she would go back to sleep."

She fed the child in the grounds of the Dore Methodist Church across the road.

"I knew I wasn't going to get kicked out of the church," she said.

Ms Hollis-Leick was due to meet family at the restaurant, and celebrate Maya's birth.

They hadn't arrived when the incident happened.

Her father Malcolm Leick, a former Sheffield school teacher, and his partner Francis Curran had travelled from Northern Ireland.

Ms Hollis-Leick's sister Tillie had come from Plymouth for the occasion.

Ms Hollis-Leick had taken a taxi from her home to the restaurant.

"I had gone quite a long way to get there," she said.

Having family in the city made it even more special.

"I'm a single mother," she said.

"My family don't live in Sheffield. Most of the time, I don't have anyone to help me out."

The young mother and her newborn had previously enjoyed days out in the Peak District and to other eateries, and hasn't had any problems with breastfeeding.

"It makes me feel like I don't want to out with my family any more, in case I'm not wanted [in a restaurant]."

Ms Hollis-Leck, 28, said the family were once regulars at the restaurant.

"It would be like a Friday night treat for us," she said.

"Every time we had something to celebrate, we'd go there."

Ms Hollis-Leck intends to inform the infants feeding group, which she is a member of, of the restaurant's policy.

"I think the mothers should know," she said.

The Dore restaurant opened in 1998.