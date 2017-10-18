Woman threatened with knife in Sheffield street

A woman was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said she was targeted in Wragg Road, Wybourn, at 5.05pm on Monday.

Details of the offender have not yet been released, but the crook is reported to have threatened the woman with a knife and attempted to steal her bag.

The victim managed to escape while holding onto her belongings.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.