Search

Woman taken to hospital after flat fire in Sheffield

Firefighters dealt with a flat blaze in Sheffield

Firefighters dealt with a flat blaze in Sheffield

0
Have your say

A woman was taken to hospital after inhaling smoke in a flat fire in Sheffield.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was in a flat in Woodhouse Gardens, Woodhouse, when a fire broke out in the kitchen at 6pm yesterday.

Yobs hunted over brick thrown from bridge in Sheffield

Off-road biker put children at risk in Sheffield

Air ambulance called to two car crash in South Yorkshire

Dead digger driver had nothing to do with Sheffield toddler's disappearance

Mobile speed cameras in use in South Yorkshire

Sheffield Wednesday: 24 year old Owls player retires tofocus on religion

Back to the top of the page