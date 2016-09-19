Woman taken to hospital after flat fire in Sheffield

A woman was taken to hospital after inhaling smoke in a flat fire in Sheffield.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was in a flat in Woodhouse Gardens, Woodhouse, when a fire broke out in the kitchen at 6pm yesterday.
