Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car close to Sheffield train station

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car close to Sheffield train station.

Emergency services were called to Sheaf Street in Sheffield city centre at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to Northern General Hospital shortly afterwards.

This is the third time a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in the last five months on this road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at around 7.30pm on Thursday to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a Ford Galaxy Titanium.

"Sheaf Street was closed from Park Square roundabout to the train station until 8.20pm.

"A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries."