Woman survives chip pan blaze in Sheffield

An elderly woman managed to get out of her house unharmed after her chip pan caught fire.

Firefighters from the city's Lowedges, Central, Rivelin and Parkway stations responded to calls about the blaze on Totley Brook Road, Totley Rise, at 6.30pm yesterday.

When they arrived they found that the occupant of the house had managed to get out unharmed.

Her home was well alight.

Crews spent most of the night at the property damping down.

Anthony Cunningham, posting on Twitter, said: "A massive thank you to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue on tackling the blaze in my neighbour's house. My entire world could have been gone last night."