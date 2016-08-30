Woman stopped by police driving down Sheffield city centre tram tracks

A woman has been stopped by police after driving down tram tracks in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

An eyewitness said the incident happened at around 2pm this afternoon and involved a woman aged around 60 in a black car.

A car drove down tram tracks in Sheffield city centre this afternoon

The witness said the woman had been driving on the tracks from behind the Cathedral tram stop and followed a tram passing down High Street, overtaking it as it stopped at Castle Square.

She said the vehicle continued on past the Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge tram stop before appearing to be stopped by police close to the Park Square bridge.

“She was driving down the tracks and seemed very determined,” the witness said.

“Everyone was staring, stopping and looking.

“She overtook one tram and when we peered down, there were blue lights on the bridge. At that point, there were trams on both sides of the tracks.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.