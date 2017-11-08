Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Rotherham

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Rotherham.

The 33-year old was walking along Piccadilly Road, Swinton, with a 36-year-old man, when they were struck by a car which failed to stop.

It is believed a light coloured Vauxhall Vectra was involved in the collision, which occurred between Valley Road and Kew Court at 7.15pm on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was seriously injured but the man escaped with slight injuries.

A force spokeswoman said: "At this time, the car has not been traced and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may hold information about this incident."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 932 of November 6.