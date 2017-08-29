Woman seriously injured in Doncaster crash

A woman was seriously injured in a collision in Doncaster.

The 60-year-old was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Astra, which was attempting to turn right from Wheatley Hall Road into Neale Road, when it was involved in a crash with a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling in the opposite direction.

South Yorkshire Police said the collision occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

The woman seriously injured in the crash remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Nobody else was hurt.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.