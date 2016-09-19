Woman seriously injured in crash in Rotherham

A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Rotherham.

The 44-year-old's silver Ford Focus was involved in a collision with a red Mazda Demio outside of The Top Club, Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 7.40pm on Saturday, September 10.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman was initially taken to hospital with minor injuries but her condition has since deteriorated and she is now in a serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Focus, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, a 30-year-old man, also suffered minor injuries.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

They also want to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash or moments leading up to it.

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 1,160 of September 10 or send an email to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk