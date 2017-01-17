Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car on Sheffield road

An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Chapeltown.

The pensioner was taken to Northern General Hospital after police were called to Station Road where it meets the junction of Thornbrook Gardens at 11.45am on Friday, January 13.

It was reported a Vauxhall Adam struck the pensioner and police want to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Police have released the appeal for information today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian, an 82-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital where she remains.

"The 48-year-old woman driving the Vauxhall was not injured. Did you see the collision? Were you in the area at the time?"

Any information call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 343 of January 13, 2017.