A woman is safe after being talked down from a bridge in Sheffield city centre.

There were concerns for her safety on the bridge next to the Ponds Forge sports centre earlier this afternoon.

Trams were halted until she was talked down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 12.55pm following reports of concern for a woman on the bridge above Park Square roundabout.

"The incident has now been resolved, the woman is safe."