Woman’s disgust as couple ‘get it on’ in Chesterfield town centre

A woman has told of her disgust after a couple appeared to be engaged in a sex act in broad daylight on New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield.

Iona MacDonald posted the above picture on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page.

She claimed the couple was ‘getting it on in full view of everyone who was off to work’ at 7.30am this morning.

Iona added: “The area stank of weed and they had an empty bottle of vodka next to them.”

The image comes amid continued fears about loutish behaviour in Chesterfield.

Related stories

Warning to individual who set up camp outside Chesterfield Town Hall

NIGHTMARE ON NEW BEETWELL STREET

Police say anti-social behaviour is not out of control in Chesterfield town centre