Woman's bid to trace Michael Ball in Sheffield

A woman has launched a Facebook appeal to find Michael Ball in Sheffield.

Heather Fraser, who hails from Scotland, has taken to social media in an attempt to find her cousin who shares his name with the famed singer.

She said: "I am trying to trace my cousin Michael Ball.

"His father was my mother's brother. Our granny lived at 425 Windmill Lane, Firth Park.

"He had a brother Frederick and a sister Freda.I would be grateful for any information.

Anyone with information can writer to her at 97 Windsor Place, Conon Bridge, Ross Shire IV7 8BY.