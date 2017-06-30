Woman's appeal to trace owner of owl that's taken up home in her Sheffield garden

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of an owl which has taken up residence in a Sheffield woman's garden.

The barn owl was spotted by Mary Collins at her home in Ecclesfield this morning - and she believes the creature must have escaped from a local owner.

"It is very tame and is trying to come into the house, " she said.

"We've checked it out and it has a ring on his foot, so it looks like it has gone missing from someone's home."

Mrs Collins said the owl had arrived at her garden in Nursery Grove in the last hour and has since spent the time hopping around the garden and perching on top of a shed.

She said: "It doesn't seem injured, but I am worried about a cat getting it. It is moving around quite easily and flying, so it seems OK.

Since its arrival, she has fed it some bacon and given it some water and although she says the bird is so tame that it comes right up to her patio doors and can be fed by hand, although it hasn't taken any food.

She added: "It is the most beautiful creature and whoever's it is must be very concerned and worried about what's happened to their owl."

Anyone who can help can contact the Star newsdesk on (0114) 252 1353 or email darren.burke@jpress.co.uk