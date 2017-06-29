Woman released by police after arson attack at Sheffield flats

A woman has been released by South Yorkshire Police after being quizzed over an arson attack at a block of flats in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the North Bank flats in Willey Street, off the Wicker, at 6.40am on Tuesday after a blaze on the sixth floor.

Two residents had to be rescued by firefighters using a turntable ladder.

A 40-year-old woman arrested on suspicion has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 152 of June 27.