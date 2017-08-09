Woman quizzed on suspicion of murder

A woman arrested over the death of a Doncaster man was held on suspicion of murder.
The 61-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday following the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old man in a house in Winnipeg Road, Bentley.
She has since been released with no further action to be taken.
A post mortem examination of the man's body proved inconclusive.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A post mortem examination carried out has proved inconclusive in establishing the exact cause of death and further toxicology tests are now being undertaken.
"A 61-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death. She has now been released with no further action."
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.