Woman praised for stopping traffic to save life of hit-and-run victim in Doncaster

A woman has been praised for saving the life of a hit-and-run victim left for dead in the middle of a Doncaster road.

She discovered Gerry Clark, aged 72, slumped in Cooke Street, Bentley, after he was struck by a car which failed to stop on Saturday night.

The Good Samaritan dialled 999 and stopped traffic to prevent any other vehicles hitting the pensioner until emergency services arrived.

Gerry, a retired miner who worked at Bentley Pit, was walking home from the 'Top Club' in Bentley when he was struck.

He suffered a fractured neck, damaged spleen and coccyx and suspected fractured ribs in the collision.

The dad of four, who has 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, also suffered a cut to the back of his head and remains in hospital in Sheffield.

His wife, Susan, 73, said she was upset that the hit-and-run driver left him for dead.

"Nobody knows what happened but whatever it was the driver should have stopped to make sure that Gerry was okay - how could anyone leave someone in the middle of the road?" she said.

"The first I knew was when two of Gerry's friends came for me and Gerry was in the back of the ambulance. It was a terrible shock.

"Whoever did this is just the lowest of the low. They should have stopped.

"I'm just grateful that a woman saw him and stopped to help him. She dialled 999 and had to stop the traffic so that no other cars hit him. She saved his life.

"I dread to think what would have happened if she had not found him in the middle of the road."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Road traffic officers investigating a reported collision in the Bentley area of Doncaster are asking witnesses to come forward.

"Police received a call from the ambulance service reporting that a 72-year-old man had been hit by a car in Cooke Street, close to the junction with the A19, Askern Road.

"The man was found with serious injuries and currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved and police would like to hear from you if you saw the man earlier that evening, witnessed the collision, or have any further information that could assist with enquiries."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.