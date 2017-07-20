Woman out of hospital after taking drugs on night out in Sheffield

Have your say

A woman left fighting for life after taking drugs on a night out in Sheffield has been released from hospital.

The 20-year-old fell ill at The Foundry in Sheffield University's Students' Union building after taking drugs on Tuesday, June 6.

She spent over a month in hospital.

On the same night, Sheffield Hallam University student, Joana Burns, also collapsed at The Foundry and later died after also taking drugs.

She had taken the drug MDMA as a 'final fling' with her friends to celebrate completing their studies.

The incidents led to South Yorkshire Police ordering a review of The Foundry's licence over concerns about the supply and use of drugs at the venue.

Three arrests have been made so far over Joana's death, with the suspects held on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Anyone with information on those involved in drug dealing in Sheffield should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.