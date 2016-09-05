Search

Woman led to safety from burning home in Sheffield

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Sheffield

A woman in Sheffield was led to safety from her burning home by a neighbour who spotted a fire.

The fire in the house in Woodhouse Gardens, Woodhouse, broke out on Friday night after an ashtray was knocked over in the lounge.

Firefighters dealt with the incident.

