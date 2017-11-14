Woman knocked to the ground in Barnsley street robbery

An elderly woman was knocked to the ground by a robber who snatched her handbag as she walked through Barnsley town centre.

The 82-year-old woman was targeted in Wellington Street, near to the Hope House Church, at around 12.15pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said a man approached the OAP, grabbed hold of her and pushed her to the ground.

He was white, tall, skinny, in his late 30s and wearing grey clothing.

Detective Sergeant Ritchie Mason said: “A member of the public who saw what happened began to pursue the man before being confronted and threatened by him.

"The offender is then said to have ran towards West Way and out of sight.

“Thankfully the woman only sustained minor injuries but she has understandably been left incredibly shaken and upset by what happened.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw what happened or thinks they know who is responsible to get in touch with us so we can identify the man involved.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 344 of November 13.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.