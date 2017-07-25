Woman knocked over on Sheffield street 'during police chase'

Have your say

A driver who was speeding away from police in Sheffield crashed his car into a woman before he was arrested, eye-witnesses have claimed.

Police taped off Duke Street near Park Hill flats this afternoon after a woman was reportedly hit by a car.

Eye-witnesses have claimed that the driver was speeding away from police before he crashed his car into the woman.

The man was reportedly arrested further up the road before an ambulance arrived to take the woman to hospital.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for a response.

More to follow.