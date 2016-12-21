Woman jogger may have witnessed thief crashing car in South Yorkshire

Detectives investigating a burglary in which a car was stolen want to trace a jogger who may have witnessed the crook crashing the vehicle.

A house was broken into Piccadilly Road, Swinton, Rotherham, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 6 and the keys to a Vauxhall Zafira parked outside were stolen.

The burglar, who also stole a number of electrical items, drove off in the car with his loot but later crashed in Kilnhurst Road, between Kilnhurst and Rawmarsh.

Detectives believe a woman, who was jogging in the area at the time, may have spoken to the burglar.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 6.40am that morning, there was a report of a collision involving the Zafira in Kilnhurst Road, between Kilnhurst and Rawmarsh. It is reported that the vehicle and a lamppost were badly damaged.

"The Zafira is believed to have left the scene and around 15 minutes later, at 6.55am, officers found the vehicle abandoned in the middle of Blyth Avenue, Rawmarsh.

"A man wearing a red and black jacket carrying several bags was seen in the Dale Road area shortly after the Zafira was abandoned.

"Officers now believe the suspect who fled the vehicle may have spoken to a blonde woman who witnesses report was jogging through the area at the time of the collision.

"She is described as being white, between 30 and 40-years-old and was wearing dark jogging bottoms.

"Are you the blonde woman? Did you see any suspicious activity?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

