A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run outside a Sheffield pub.

The 29-year-old suffered leg injuries in the collision outside the Rawson Spring public house, Langsett Road, Hillsborough.

South Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at 9pm on Saturday, April 15 but details have only been released today.

Officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw a black Honda in the area at the time of the collision.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.