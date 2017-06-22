Woman injured during armed raid on Barnsley garage

A man armed with knife raided a Barnsley garage earlier this week.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery at Dearnside Motors, on Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 4.50am on Tuesday 20 June, officers responded to reports of a man threatening staff at Dearnside Motors, Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

"The man was allegedly carrying a knife and stole a quantity of cash before leaving the area.

"A woman working at the garage sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

"The man is described as a slim build and is said to have been wearing a yellow fluorescent cagoule type top, a facemask and gloves.

"Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information about the incident."

Anyone with information should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident number 167 of 20 June 2017.