Woman hunted over racial abuse hurled on train at Doncaster station

A woman is being hunted by the police after racial abuse was hurled at a member of staff on a train at Doncaster station.

British Transport Police said the incident happened on Thursday, August 31 and a CCTV image has been released of a woman they believe could hold vital information.

Officers are following up reports that a woman boarded a train with a man and headed for the toilet cubicle.

When approached by a member of staff, who asked to see her ticket, she swore and used a racially offensive word aimed at him.

The incident took place at around 7.50pm as the 8.05pm Doncaster to Sheffield service waited at Doncaster station.

Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 616 of August 31.