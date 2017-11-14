Woman glassed in Sheffield city centre bar

A woman suffered facial injuries when she was struck by a glass thrown in a bar in Sheffield city centre.

The 33-year-old was injured in Soyo in Rockingham Street at around midnight on Sunday, October 1.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At this time, it is thought that the glass was thrown by someone inside the premises and the incident does not appear to have been targeted.

"The woman suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment."

Police officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.