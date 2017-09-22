Woman found dead in Doncaster

Emergency services were called out after a woman's body was found in a garden in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said the 67-year-old was found in Church Lane, Arksey, at 9pm on Tuesday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
