Woman found 3.5 times over drink drive limit after crash in Rotherham

A woman was found to be three-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit after a crash in Rotherham.

The 24-year-old crashed her Skoda Fabia close to Roche Abbey, off Blyth Road, Maltby, on Friday night.

A roadside breath test found that she was three-and-a-half times over the limit.

She was later charged with drink driving.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "She was unsure what had caused her to lose control.

"Our officer smelt intoxicants and administered a roadside breath test, which was promptly failed.

"Luckily she escaped with minor injuries and no innocent people were involved.

"After 12 hours sat in a cell sobering up so as fit to process, she was charged and bailed to court. A lengthy driving ban no doubt awaits.

"We could have so easily have been dealing with a fatal collision."