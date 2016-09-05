Woman found 3.5 times over drink drive limit after crash in Rotherham

A woman was found to be three-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit after a crash in Rotherham.
The 24-year-old crashed her Skoda Fabia close to Roche Abbey, off Blyth Road, Maltby, on Friday night.
A roadside breath test found that she was three-and-a-half times over the limit.
She was later charged with drink driving.
Taser used by South Yorkshire Police officers
NAMED AND SHAMED: Latest list of people convicted for littering offences in Sheffield
Policing the difficult line between hate and crime in Sheffield
Sheffield Wednesday: Joe Palmer aims to help take Owls to the next level
Sheffield United: Off the Bramall Lane scrapheap - Chris Wilder hails influential Kieron Freeman and Paul Coutts
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "She was unsure what had caused her to lose control.
"Our officer smelt intoxicants and administered a roadside breath test, which was promptly failed.
"Luckily she escaped with minor injuries and no innocent people were involved.
"After 12 hours sat in a cell sobering up so as fit to process, she was charged and bailed to court. A lengthy driving ban no doubt awaits.
"We could have so easily have been dealing with a fatal collision."