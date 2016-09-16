Woman forced to abandon car as major fire at Sheffield caravan park closes road

A woman was forced to abandon her car after a major fire broke out at a Sheffield caravan park tonight.

The fire, which is still raging as of about 10pm, is on Station Road in Chapeltown.

The fire was initially confined to some bushes but then spread to a nearby building.

The fire is at Fairfield Caravan Park. Several caravans are ablaze right now.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesman told The Star the fire is ‘quite a large fire’.

The first call out was at 7.40pm, and four fire engines are still on scene trying to bring the fire under control.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road overnight.

A woman had to abandon her car on Station Road due to the fire. She said: “Just driving down station Road and had to stop as road blocked with fire engines etc. Gas bottles were main concern.”

Readers have sent us these photos of the blaze.

