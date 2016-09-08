Search

Woman fighting for life after robbery in Rotherham

Wellgate News Picture: Google

Wellgate News Picture: Google

A woman is critically ill in hospital after a robbery in a Rotherham shop.

The 64-year-old suffered a head injury during the incident in Wellgate News, Wellgate, Rotherham, on Thursday, September 1.

She was rushed to hospital, where she remains today in a critical but stable condition.

Paul Storm Blueitt, 36, of Cambridge Crescent, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Blueitt has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

