A woman is fighting for life after crashing into two cars in Barnsley.

The 35-year-old was driving a green Renault Clio which was involved in a collision with a blue Suzuki Alto on Moor Lane, Brierley, at 10.30pm yesterday.

The Clio then collided with a white Seat Leon.

A 61-year-old woman driving the Suzuki and a 24-year-old man driving the Seat both suffered minor injuries in the collisions, which happened around 200m from the junction with Houghton Lane.