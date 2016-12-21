Woman fighting for life after crash in Barnsley

A woman suffered life threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in Barnsley.

The woman, in her 60s, was struck by a Vauxhall Zafira which had been involved in a collision with a Ford C-Max.

South Yorkshire Police said the cars crashed on Jockey Lane, Oxspring, at 6.40pm on Friday and the Zafira then struck the pedestrian.

The woman was rushed to hospital, where her condition today is critical but stable.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

