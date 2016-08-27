Woman dies following South Yorkshire motorbike collision

A 33-year-old South Yorkshire woman has died after being involved in a motorcycle collision.

The collision occurred at 11.40am on Tuesday, August 23, it is reported that a black Honda motorbike was travelling along Piccadilly Road in Swinton when it collided with a lamppost near to junction with Valley Road.

The 33-year-old woman riding the bike has been named as Gemma Louise Hall, from Swinton.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly died in hospital on Thursday afternoon (25 August).

The bike was travelling towards Wentworth Road prior to the collision and police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Police are also looking to speak to people who stopped at the scene to help, particularly the driver of a white car.

Were you one of the people who stopped to help? If you have any information about the collision, please call 101 quoting incident number 436 of August 23, 2016.