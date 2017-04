A woman has been charged with the attempted robbery of a teenage girl in Barnsley.

Joanne Lofts, also known as Joanne Hansbury, of Gerald Road, Kendray, has been charged over an alleged incident in West Road, Pogmoor, when a 15-year-old girl was the victim of an attempted robbery.

It was reported to South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday, March 28.

Lofts, 22, is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.