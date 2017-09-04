Woman charged over attack in Sheffield pub

Have your say

A woman has been charged over an attack in a Sheffield pub.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the Barrel In, Lane End, Chapeltown, at around 6am on Saturday following reports that a man had been attacked.

They found a 40-year-old man who was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Rachel West, 30, of Lane End, Chapeltown, was arrested and charged with assault and wounding with intent.

She was later released pending an appearance at court.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.