Woman arrested over crash in Rotherham village

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in a Rotherham village.

Police officers were called to Aughton after residents reported hearing a loud bang.

Cars were damaged in a crash in Aughton

When they arrived they found that a Smart car had crashed into two other vehicles.

The driver was not at the scene but was later tracked down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Last night we received calls from concerned neighbours that they had heard a loud bang in the Aughton area.

"When we attended we came across a Smart car that had ploughed into two other vehicles.

"The driver wasn't there for us to speak to. A bit of simple detective work soon located the driver who was then arrested for drink driving.

"Two of the three cars will be write-offs."