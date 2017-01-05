Witnesses wanted to fatal collision in Rotherham

Police officers are investigating a collision in Rotherham in which a 70-year-old man died.

He was driving a silver Vauxhall along Doncaster Road, East Dene, when he crashed into a wall at 11.30am yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver, a 70-year-old man, was treated at the scene by paramedics but sadly died. No one else was injured in the collision.

"The man’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers during this difficult time.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.