Witnesses wanted after fatal crash in Sheffield

Police officers investigating a fatal collision in Sheffield are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A 28-year-old man died after his green Yamaha was involved in a collision with a lorry on Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at around 10.10am on Tuesday, October 3.

The collision happened close to the junction with Fox Hill Crescent.

Officers investigating the incident want to trace two witnesses, who they believe could hold important information.

PC Richard Thorley said: “Following an initial appeal for witnesses, we’re now looking to trace a man in his 30s, who was walking near to the Go Local shop on Fox Hill Road.

“He was with two young children, a boy and a girl, and we think the rider of the bike waved at the man before setting off.

“We are also hoping to speak to the drive of a blue Volvo 4x4 style car, possibly an XC60 or XC90. The car was driving along Fox Hill Crescent before turning left onto Fox Hill Road, shortly after the collision.

“If you are either of the people mentioned above, please get in touch with us. If anyone has any information about what happened and has not yet come forward, please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 263 of October 3.