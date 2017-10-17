Wind speed of 77mph recorded in Sheffield as Storm Ophelia batters region

Have your say

Wind speeds of 77mph were recorded in Sheffield overnight - the highest in the region - as Storm Ophelia battered the country.

The huge gust was recorded by the Met Office at High Bradfield at 1am this morning as South Yorkshire picked up the remnants of the tropical storm which blew in from the Atlantic.

There are a number of disruptions to the transport network this morning, mainly due to fallen trees.

Grand Central train services between Bradford and Interchange and Doncaster will be diverted via Leeds due to a fallen tree.

Meanwhile, Underbank Lane in Stocksbridge is blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning today for most of the north of England with gusts of 70mph predicted in the north east.