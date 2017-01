Gale force winds ripped the roof off a maisonette in Sheffield - destroying a car the debris landed on.

The roof blew off a property on Atlantic Road, Lowedges, yesterday afternoon.

Debris after a roof blew off a maisonette

Bystanders said it was lucky nobody was seriously hurt.

Sheffield was one of the worst hit areas of the country, when gales wreaked havoc yesterday.

Gusts of 93mph were recorded at a weather station at High Bradfield.