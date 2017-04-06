Win year’s pass to new cinema in Sheffield

The Light Cinema is coming very soon to Sheffield.

Due to open on The Moor on April 14, The Light is offering two free annual passes - worth more than £180 each - to two Star readers.

This means you can come to see any film at any time for a whole year.

You’ll be able to visit Sheffield’s new nine screen cinema as many times as you like – relax in the café bar withfamily and friends, choosefrom the great cinema food on offer from quality hot dogs, scrummy waffles or locally produced delicious Our Cow Molly ice cream. If you are over 18, the cinema screens are fully licenced so why not take in a Kelham Island, True North beer or even order a cocktail! And when in one of the nine cinemas, experience luxury seating in chairs that have been especially designed for Sheffield. They are wider that the normal chair, have footstools and tables to put drinks and snacks on.

Designed for your comfort – relax and enjoy your chosen film and let the Light team look after you as it’s their job to ensure you have a great time. You will be able to choose from the latest in blockbusters, independent and international films. Light cinema also offers the best live opera, ballet, theatre and classical, rock and pop concerts from the most prestigious venues All Light cinemas have state of the art digital picture and sound. (and are shown in 2D and 3D).The Light cinema welcomes all groups. It is wheelchair friendly, films can be audio described or subtitled, has baby friendly screenings, and can ensure the specific needs of those with dementia or autism are catered for. There is also plenty of parking available at nearby car parks. Just answer the simple competition question: Where in the city centre is the new The Light Cinema based? Please send entries, including contact number, to sheffield@lightcinemas. co.uk. Please make sure you put your answer in the subject space of the email.

Johnston Press Terms & Conditions