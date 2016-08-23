Win tickets to see Sheffield United v Leicester

The Sheffield Star has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer 15 lucky fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Sheffield United Vs Leicester City on Tuesday August 30, 2016.

Claudio Ranieri brings his Premier League Champions to Bramall Lane for the first game of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Chris Wilder will be looking to upset the odds against the Premier League side with a home win for the Blades in this mouthwatering fixture.

For your chance to win, a pair of tickets, answer the following question and email your answer to: liam.hoden@jpress.co.uk Please provide a daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: WHAT ROUND OF THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY DID SHEFFIELD UNITED REACH LAST SEASON?

Over 1.2 million consumers visit the Checkatrade website every month looking for recommended tradespeople local to them. If you need a tradesperson, search by your location on www.checkatrade.com . We have over 2.5million reviews ensuring you get the right person for your job.

Terms and Conditions

1. The prize consists of two tickets to the game against Leicester City on Tuesday, August 30 2016, for 15 winners

2. The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

3. Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Sheffield United’s regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets

4. Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Sheffield United end and seats are among home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the Ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason

5. The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Checkatrade, Sheffield United FC, or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

6. No cash alternative will be offered

7. The competition closes at Noon Thursday, August 25, 2016

8. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

9. The promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into

10. All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

11. We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.