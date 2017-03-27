Win! Tickets for Sheffield’s spectacular Festival of the Dead

Festival Of The Dead will debut its deathly fiesta in Sheffield on Saturday April 1, at the O2 Academy — and thanks to our fantastic free and easy-to-enter competition, you could be there.

These parties are like no other, with carnival-esque pageantry, giant skull processions, acrobats and circus performers that wouldn’t look out of place in Cirque du Soleil.

The entertainment is bold and bright with everything from contortionists to fire breathers, ensuring your visual senses will be in overdrive, while your ears are treated to a stunning soundtrack of live music plus DJs spinning quality house, bass and garage, all with a Latino twist.

And we have teamed up with the organisers to offer eight lucky readers the chance to land a pair of tickets each to the popular event.

To win, all you need to do is email amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk with Festival of the Dead in the subject line, along with your name, address and contact details before 5pm on Thursday March 30.

Like many of the Festival Of The Dead dancers who perform in beautiful, decorative costumes, party-goers will and can go along to the event adorned in their finest outfits mixing Hallowe’en, burlesque and everything in between.

Leaving your inhibitions at the door is all part of the fun, and if you’re not a dab-hand with a makeup brush don’t worry as professional skull face-painting is available on the night.

Alongside the unique entertainment on offer – which also includes Mexican piñatas – are confetti cannons, Co2 cannons and mesmerising light shows, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience.

You’ll never feel more alive than when you’re at Festival of the Dead.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

For full terms and conditions see the homepage of this website.